Marijuana, redistricting and prevailing wage: Ballot initiatives underway for 2018

At least nine campaigns are in various stages of development to put questions before Michigan voters in 2018.

The initiatives are setting up what could be major policy changes on issues like legalizing recreational marijuana, repealing the state’s prevailing wage law and establishing an independent redistricting committee.

The Secretary of State’s Office lists nine active initiatives or constitutional amendments, although none have been formally cleared to appear on ballots.

As part of the process, the state Board of Canvassers must approve petition language. The campaign then has 180 days to gather about 252,000 qualified signatures to get on the ballot. If the Board of Canvassers verifies the signatures, the Legislature then has 40 days to enact or reject the proposed law, or to “propose a different measure on the same question.” If the Legislature does nothing, the proposal goes before the voters.

According to the Secretary of State, the following proposals were filed as of Dec. 7: