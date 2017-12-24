2018 Outlook: Dan Vos, Dan Vos Construction Co. Inc.

As president and CEO of Ada-based construction management firm Dan Vos Construction Co. Inc., Dan Vos would like to continue to see the pro-business philosophy that’s been on display in Michigan for nearly the last decade. Vos generally thinks 2018 will continue the momentum of the past few years, although he harbors some concern over burnout from the firm’s lengthy pipeline of work.

“I think 2018 will be similar to 2017 with regards to workload opportunities. Architecture and design firms are good indicators of future workload for us, and they all seem to be pretty busy right now. We will also continue to see an overall shortage of skilled trades and labor force. Having the right type of people with the right skills for the future is critical. Introducing young students to construction and skill-related fields early in their education will be key to building up this valuable labor resource … An economic downturn will occur, that is for sure, probably within the next couple of years. But for now, we’re just enjoying our strong backlog, responding to new opportunities and concentrating on the current work ahead of us … Not much keeps me up at night, but if I were to lose sleep over anything it would be worrying about burnout. We’ve been running pretty hard for the last several years, and I’d hate for that to catch up with us in a negative way.”