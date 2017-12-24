2018 Outlook: Amy Ritsema, OnSite Wellness LLC

A good economy boosts business for Amy Ritsema’s clients, which in turn helps OnSite Wellness LLC. The Grand Rapids provider of workplace wellness services to employers launched a service crafted for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees this year. Co-owner Ritsema bases her optimism for 2018 on what she hears and sees these days from clients. Even if the economy were to slow and dip, Ritsema believes OnSite Wellness will remain on firm ground as employers invest in wellness to contain medical costs.

“We’re optimistic about 2018. We’re actually seeing more inquiries right now in our industry. Being in a service industry that’s tied to benefits, everything is a perk to what employers are offering their employees. We see an uptick in inquiries and people more willing to listen and hear about wellness. That tells me that clients and organizations and people that we would work with may have a little bit more money to play with, so I’m optimistic. I use my clients and my potential clients as a gauge. I think back to the last major downturn, which is when we went into business — back in the ’07, ’08 days. We hung in there because people were still looking to wellness, but they’re looking at it (now) from a different angle. Now they’re looking at it from (the angle of) ‘how can you help me save some money,’ so they’re willing to spend some to help potentially maintain or get ahead. For us, when we see more inquiries, that’s a good thing. With a downturn we may not see as many inquiries, but we don’t necessarily lose our clients, either.”