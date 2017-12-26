2018 MiBiz Crystal Ball, at a glance

Every year, the Crystal Ball edition from MiBiz offers insights, economic sentiment and forward-looking strategies from West Michigan’s business leaders. Here’s what they had to say about 2018:

2018 Crystal Ball: Momentum

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Four perspectives on 2018

Manufacturing

Manufacturers work to address ‘image problem’ at root of talent crunch

Roundtable: West Michigan manufacturers plan investments in tech, culture for 2018

Herman Miller CEO ‘generally optimistic’ about 2018, despite ‘geopolitical noise’

Backed by years of strong profitability, auto suppliers poised to weather any blip, analyst says

AutoHarvest’s Cole: Auto supply chain must deal with unpredictable political environment

Plante Moran’s Mitchell: Auto suppliers brace for tech disruptions, risk from cyber attacks

Medbio invests in growth as biotech sector takes off

Family-owned businesses wrestle with talent concerns

Tech to continue driving change in auto industry, attorney says

2018 Outlook: Jim Monterusso, HME Inc.

2018 Outlook: Rick Arnold, Broadview Product Development Corp.

2018 Outlook: John Kennedy, Autocam Medical Devices LLC

Small business

Roundtable: Minority, women entrepreneurs wrestle with ingrained West Michigan culture

Michigan small businesses remain ‘very optimistic,’ NFIB director says

Economic developers should focus on entrepreneurship, avoid distraction of ‘buffalo hunting’

Real Estate/Construction

Large-scale development to continue in 2018

AIA economist projects architecture industry in for ‘more of the same’ in 2018

Urban planner hopes state modifies development incentive criteria

2018 Outlook: Dan Vos, Dan Vos Construction Co. Inc.

2018 Outlook: Matt Jones, Beacon Realty Group LLC

2018 Outlook: Jim Conner, Triangle Associates Inc.

2018 Outlook: Mike Corby, Integrated Architecture

2018 Outlook: Sam Cummings, CWD Real Estate Investment Inc.

2018 Outlook: Rick DeKam, Midwest Realty Group LLC

Finance

Banking outlook: Easing regulations, preparing clients for future cycles

Return to normal market volatility could rile investors in 2018

Michigan VC investors reach ‘turning point’ as tech integrates to mature industries

Outlook for 2018 deal pipeline remains strong for PE firm Auxo

Independent Bank CEO optimistic for economy amid lingering talent concerns

2018 Outlook: Jason Byrd, Concurrence Capital Holdings LLC

2018 Outlook: Robert Kaminski, Mercantile Bank Corp.

2018 Outlook: Sandra Jelinski, Lake Michigan Credit Union

2018 Outlook: Martin Stein, Blackford Capital

2018 Outlook: Tom Welch, Fifth Third Bank

Health care

ACA likely to remain law, but opponents will continue chipping away

Metro Health to ‘keep on pace’ with strategic expansions under U-M brand

Cherry Health to explore partnerships to provide virtual patient visits

Employers re-evaluate shifting benefits costs to employees given talent crunch

2018 Outlook: Amy Ritsema, OnSite Wellness LLC

2018 Outlook: Norman Beauchamp, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine

2018 Outlook: Mina Breuker, Holland Home

Food

Michigan agriculture sector watches NAFTA discussions closely

Agribusiness adapts to ‘new reality’ as some sectors continue to struggle

Dairy industry struggles through downturn

2018 Outlook: Jeff Lobdell, Restaurant Partners Inc.

2018 Outlook: Jason Lummen, The Peoples Cider Co. LLC

Nonprofit

Nonprofits brace for sweeping changes from federal tax reform

Minimum wage, talent weigh on Haven of Rest Ministries

Tax changes ‘a great big wild card’ for Goodwill of Southwest Michigan

2018 Outlook: Martha Thawnghmung, Burma Center

2018 Outlook: Jay Maddock, Outfront Kalamazoo

Economic Development

More of the Same: U.S. economy should continue growing, but concerns over wage inflation emerge

Comeback continues: Michigan growth extends through 2018 even as talent concerns intensify

Economists, economic developers mull over next steps in tight labor market

Right Place CEO: Michigan has most at stake in preserving NAFTA

MEDC to focus on talent initiatives to help employers

West Michigan economy plays into Miller Johnson’s favor in recruiting legal talent

GVSU pushes further into ‘high-tech, high-touch’ learning environment

2018 Outlook: Doug Rothwell, Business Leaders for Michigan

Government

Snyder to continue efforts to help ease talent crunch for Michigan employers

Grand Rapids Mayor: More work ahead for city to deal with affordable housing concerns

Policy outlook: Tapping into Michigan’s talent and controlling unfunded liabilities

Marijuana, redistricting and prevailing wage: Ballot initiatives underway for 2018

Truscott: Trump effect on 2018 Michigan elections remains unpredictable

Energy outlook: Putting laws into action and eliminating barriers to clean energy