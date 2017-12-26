2018 MiBiz Crystal Ball, at a glance

Every year, the Crystal Ball edition from MiBiz offers insights, economic sentiment and forward-looking strategies from West Michigan’s business leaders. Here’s what they had to say about 2018:
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Four perspectives on 2018
Manufacturing
Manufacturers work to address ‘image problem’ at root of talent crunch
Roundtable: West Michigan manufacturers plan investments in tech, culture for 2018
Herman Miller CEO ‘generally optimistic’ about 2018, despite ‘geopolitical noise’
Backed by years of strong profitability, auto suppliers poised to weather any blip, analyst says
AutoHarvest’s Cole: Auto supply chain must deal with unpredictable political environment
Plante Moran’s Mitchell: Auto suppliers brace for tech disruptions, risk from cyber attacks
Medbio invests in growth as biotech sector takes off
Family-owned businesses wrestle with talent concerns
Tech to continue driving change in auto industry, attorney says
2018 Outlook: Jim Monterusso, HME Inc.
2018 Outlook: Rick Arnold, Broadview Product Development Corp.
2018 Outlook: John Kennedy, Autocam Medical Devices LLC
Small business
Roundtable: Minority, women entrepreneurs wrestle with ingrained West Michigan culture
Michigan small businesses remain ‘very optimistic,’ NFIB director says
Economic developers should focus on entrepreneurship, avoid distraction of ‘buffalo hunting’
Real Estate/Construction
Large-scale development to continue in 2018
AIA economist projects architecture industry in for ‘more of the same’ in 2018
Urban planner hopes state modifies development incentive criteria
2018 Outlook: Dan Vos, Dan Vos Construction Co. Inc.
2018 Outlook: Matt Jones, Beacon Realty Group LLC
2018 Outlook: Jim Conner, Triangle Associates Inc.
2018 Outlook: Mike Corby, Integrated Architecture
2018 Outlook: Sam Cummings, CWD Real Estate Investment Inc.
2018 Outlook: Rick DeKam, Midwest Realty Group LLC
Finance
Banking outlook: Easing regulations, preparing clients for future cycles
Return to normal market volatility could rile investors in 2018
Michigan VC investors reach ‘turning point’ as tech integrates to mature industries
Outlook for 2018 deal pipeline remains strong for PE firm Auxo
Independent Bank CEO optimistic for economy amid lingering talent concerns
2018 Outlook: Jason Byrd, Concurrence Capital Holdings LLC
2018 Outlook: Robert Kaminski, Mercantile Bank Corp.
2018 Outlook: Sandra Jelinski, Lake Michigan Credit Union
2018 Outlook: Martin Stein, Blackford Capital
2018 Outlook: Tom Welch, Fifth Third Bank
Health care
ACA likely to remain law, but opponents will continue chipping away
Metro Health to ‘keep on pace’ with strategic expansions under U-M brand
Cherry Health to explore partnerships to provide virtual patient visits
Employers re-evaluate shifting benefits costs to employees given talent crunch
2018 Outlook: Amy Ritsema, OnSite Wellness LLC
2018 Outlook: Norman Beauchamp, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine
2018 Outlook: Mina Breuker, Holland Home
Food
Michigan agriculture sector watches NAFTA discussions closely
Agribusiness adapts to ‘new reality’ as some sectors continue to struggle
Dairy industry struggles through downturn
2018 Outlook: Jeff Lobdell, Restaurant Partners Inc.
2018 Outlook: Jason Lummen, The Peoples Cider Co. LLC
Nonprofit
Nonprofits brace for sweeping changes from federal tax reform
Minimum wage, talent weigh on Haven of Rest Ministries
Tax changes ‘a great big wild card’ for Goodwill of Southwest Michigan
2018 Outlook: Martha Thawnghmung, Burma Center
2018 Outlook: Jay Maddock, Outfront Kalamazoo
Economic Development
More of the Same: U.S. economy should continue growing, but concerns over wage inflation emerge
Comeback continues: Michigan growth extends through 2018 even as talent concerns intensify
Economists, economic developers mull over next steps in tight labor market
Right Place CEO: Michigan has most at stake in preserving NAFTA
MEDC to focus on talent initiatives to help employers
West Michigan economy plays into Miller Johnson’s favor in recruiting legal talent
GVSU pushes further into ‘high-tech, high-touch’ learning environment
2018 Outlook: Doug Rothwell, Business Leaders for Michigan
Government
Snyder to continue efforts to help ease talent crunch for Michigan employers
Grand Rapids Mayor: More work ahead for city to deal with affordable housing concerns
Policy outlook: Tapping into Michigan’s talent and controlling unfunded liabilities
Marijuana, redistricting and prevailing wage: Ballot initiatives underway for 2018
Truscott: Trump effect on 2018 Michigan elections remains unpredictable
Energy outlook: Putting laws into action and eliminating barriers to clean energy