PE-backed JR Automation acquires automation business from Doerfer Corp.

HOLLAND — In its first major acquisition under new ownership, Holland-based JR Automation Technologies LLC has acquired the automation systems business of Waverly, Iowa-based Doerfer Corp.

For JR Automation, the acquisition increases its automated solutions footprint in North America, enabling the company to better serve its customers, according to a statement.

The deal includes Doerfer-owned Advanced Automation of Greenville, S.C. and Wright Industries of Nashville, Tenn., as well as France-based FSA Systemes D’Assemblage, FSA Romania, Singapore-based PSB Technologies and equity interests in Beijing BYJC-Fabricom Assembly Line Co. Ltd., the company said in a statement.

“In addition to increasing our presence in North America, this acquisition will extend JR’s footprint into Europe and Asia, further diversifying the end-markets and geographies we serve,” said JR Automation Chairman and CEO Mike DuBose. “Combining our operations, customer relationships, and complementary areas of expertise will further establish us as a global leader in industrial automation and robotics systems integration."

Since 2015, JR Automation has been owned by Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

JR Automation, which offers makes automation equipment for the automotive, medical device and aerospace industries, employs roughly 1,100 people and has annual sale of more than $300 million, according to its website.