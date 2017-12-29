Town & Country Electric acquires Midland-based electrical contractor

A Zeeland-based subcontractor has acquired electrical contractor Pyramid Control Inc. of Midland.

According to a statement, the deal positions Town & Country Electric Inc. to serve Mid-Michigan customers from Pyramid’s offices in Midland and Ithaca.

Pyramid, which was founded in 1982, specializes in heavy industrial and agricultural businesses, along with other commercial clients.

Town & Country focuses on installing electrical and technology for a variety of business clients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.