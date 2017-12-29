California firm acquires portfolio of 3 self-storage facilities in Ottawa County

Emeryville, Calif.-based Devon Self Storage has acquired a family-owned portfolio of self-storage facilities including two in Holland Charter Township and another in Georgetown Township.

According to a statement, the deal involved Lakewood Self Storage Center at 257 W. Lakewood Boulevard, Felch Street Self Storage at 12285 Felch St. near Holland and Georgetown Mini Storage at 7062 12th Ave. in Jenison. The former owners of the portfolio were not disclosed.

A national operator of private self storage facilities, Devon Self Storage acquired 212,668 square feet of rentable space spread across 1,296 units, plus 47 stalls for recreational vehicles. Occupancy across the portfolio stands at 94 percent.

In a statement, Devon Self Storage said the deal positions the company in two underserved submarkets in the West Michigan area with “well-maintained” properties that “will require nominal capital improvements.”

The West Michigan transaction was part of a $27.2 million in deals the firm announced this week that included loans secured for Devon Self Storage by Irvine, Calif.-based Talonvest Capital Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm.

Talonvest helped Devon secure a $9.1 million non-recourse loan for the West Michigan acquisitions, according to a statement.