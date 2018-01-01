MiBiz.com’s most-read stories of 2017

Readers of MiBiz.com gravitated to stories about a West Michigan farm operator’s ongoing financial struggles in 2017.

Zeeland-based Boersen Farms seemed on the verge of bankruptcy earlier in the year as it owed creditor CHS Capital LLC more than $145 million and was placed under court-appointed receivership. However, an entity tied to a Zeeland Farm Services executive assumed the debt and moved to dismiss the case. Still, that didn’t stem the tide of federal lawsuits against Boersen Farms, alleging nonpayment of debts and breaking contracts, among others.

Readers also turned to MiBiz.com for exclusive news stories related to the real estate and craft beer industries, as well as news related to the retail sector.

Here’s a look back at the most popular stories on MiBiz.com in 2017.

ZEELAND — A federal judge ordered Boersen Farms Inc. to pay more than $19.5 million to a Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based firm it leased equipment from over a two-year period.

In an October judgment entered into court files last week, the U.S. District Court in Utah ruled in favor of equipment leasing firm TFG-Michigan LP, which does business as Tetra Financial Group, in a case against Zeeland-based Boersen Farms, related entities and its owners for breach of contract.

GRAND RAPIDS — Blandford Nature Center has collaborated with local partners on a transformational land deal that could help reshape a neighborhood on the west side of Grand Rapids. Along with the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, Blandford is acquiring the adjacent century-old Highlands Golf Course with plans to convert the 121-acre site into a natural area for recreation and education, MiBiz has learned. “This came out of the blue for us,” said Jason Meyer, the president and CEO of Blandford.

DUTTON — Railtown Brewing Co. will be moving next year, but thirsty patrons won’t have to travel far to get to the company’s new location. The craft brewery expects to close in the next couple of weeks on the car wash property immediately east of its present site on 68th Street. According to cofounders Gim Lee and Justin Buiter, the company will build a new 3,750-square-foot restaurant and taproom and a connected 2,500-square-foot production facility at the site, with a groundbreaking in September and occupancy in the first quarter of 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health has formed a new venture capital fund that could invest up to $100 million into health care-related companies over the next decade, MiBiz has learned. The new fund, Spectrum Health Ventures LLC, plans to invest in companies commercializing new technologies, products and services that improve patient health and drive down costs, according to a senior executive at Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health.

GRAND RAPIDS — Another Michigan-based craft brewery appears to be considering a satellite location on Grand Rapids’ west side. Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales — a growing brand owned by Dexter-based Northern United Brewing Co. — has filed preliminary architectural plans with the city to open a taproom and restaurant along Bridge Street NW.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: NUBCO eventually changed up its plans for the Jolly Pumpkin location in Grand Rapids. The company is in the process of converting the former Black Heron restaurant for the taproom, not the former Red Lion restaurant.]

WALKER — Amid intense competition in the retail grocery sector, Meijer Inc. will trim and restructure its information technology services (ITS) staff in the coming months, MiBiz has learned. While declining to discuss specific numbers, a senior spokesperson for the Walker-based superstore retailer confirmed that Meijer announced changes last month within its ITS workforce and that some staffers had been or would be “displaced.”

In Michigan and two neighboring states that passed Right to Work laws, wages have grown slower than in three other Great Lakes states that have preserved collective bargaining rights. That’s according to the findings of a new study by the left-leaning Illinois Economic Policy Institute (ILEPI) on Right to Work laws in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin and their impact on wages.

GRAND RAPIDS — Developers behind a $140 million movie theater and mixed-use district south of Van Andel Arena want to expand the project to include a new office tower and hotel, MiBiz has learned. Sources with knowledge of the plans say the developers have engaged Franklin Partners LLC in ongoing discussions to join the project team and head up development of a new office building at the site, located on two current surface parking lots. The partners in the project, J.D. Loeks’ Jackson Entertainment LLC and Grand Rapids-based 616 Lofts LLC, also have been in talks with another unnamed company to develop and manage a newly added hotel as part of the plans.

FREMONT — After closing abruptly two years ago, a state-of-the-art biodigester facility in Newaygo County is getting a second life from one of the nation’s leading clean energy investors. San Francisco-based Generate Capital has purchased the renewable energy facility after the former owner, NOVI Energy, lost the plant to receivership when it failed to cover its upfront costs.

ROCKFORD — Essence Restaurant Group will bring its popular Green Well Gastropub restaurant brand to northern Kent County. The Grand Rapids-based restaurant operator announced plans to open The Green Well Rockford later this year in the Rockford Promenade building located on the banks of the Rogue River.

GRAND RAPIDS — After a half-dozen staff departures and several stalled high-profile projects, 616 Development LLC has struck a new partnership to put the real estate firm back on what it sees as a growth trajectory. One of the most active real estate firms working in and around downtown Grand Rapids, 616 Development has forged a joint venture with Mt. Pleasant-based management firm KMG Prestige Inc., MiBiz has learned.

GRAND RAPIDS — A lawsuit filed last week alleges a West Michigan real estate firm engaged in racketeering and other fraudulent practices in order to charge higher rents at properties intended for affordable housing. The case — filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan — alleges that Eenhoorn LLC, an investment and property management firm, violated the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

West Michigan economic developers plan to jump into an already crowded pool of contenders for Amazon.com Inc.’s proposed $5 billion second headquarters. In doing so, they’ll find themselves swimming among some much larger cities, including Chicago, Toronto, Boston and Detroit.

GRAND RAPIDS — The former COO of the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) has filed a whistleblower protection lawsuit against his former employer, alleging widespread misuse of donor-restricted funds. D. Neal Bremer, a Kalamazoo resident who worked as COO of the GRAM from June 2015 until his termination on June 28 of this year, claims that museum executives regularly misused donor-restricted funds on other expenses, “including general operations expenses,” according to the lawsuit filed on Sept. 22 in the 17th Circuit Court for Kent County. Donor-restricted funds are earmarked to a nonprofit for purposes specified by the donor.

Giving up a Harvard University education to help develop a high-tech wearable device for elite athletes might sound crazy to some. For Whoop co-founder and Grand Rapids native John Capodilupo, the decision was a no-brainer. In fact, the university supported the decision. Harvard is among a number of business schools to offer a flexible leave and return policy to allow student entrepreneurs to drop out to pursue a venture — along with resources to back them up.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Wealthy Street corridor restaurant scene continues to grow. Traverse City-based Asian and Mexican-inspired restaurant Georgina’s Fusion Cuisine expects to open a location at 724 Wealthy St. SE, on the southwest corner of Wealthy Street and Charles Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS — Contrary to a report in an international brewery trade publication, Founders Brewing Co. has no plans to repurchase some of its shares from its Spanish investors. CEO Mike Stevens flatly denied a report from Brauwelt International that said the Grand Rapids-based brewery planned to buy back 8 percent of its shares from Mahou San Miguel, the family-owned Spanish brewery that bought a 30-percent stake in Founders in 2014.

Over the past decade, many small business owners put off expansions or capital equipment purchases for as long as they could. Because of the Great Recession and other factors, they preferred instead to forgo debt and squeeze as much as they could from their existing capacity. In the last year, Grand Rapids-based Mercantile Bank has seen that change, as companies that were unable to hold off any longer came forward with loan requests.

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP — After less than two years in business, Dutch Girl Brewing Inc. plans to close. The company said on social media today that it was closing permanently and thanked the customers and staff that had supported the brewery since it opened in the summer of 2015.

WYOMING — A southwest Michigan real estate firm plans to redevelop a key site commercial site along 28th Street SW, according to public documents. Portage-based The Hinman Co. says it wants to acquire the land and building that was previously home to Klingman’s Furniture and Rogers Department Store along 28th Street SW in Wyoming with hopes to redevelop the site into office space for a “national client.”