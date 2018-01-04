Parent company of Thermotron acquires Lakewood Fab Tech

HOLLAND — Lakewood Fab Tech LLC has been acquired by the owner of its primary cross-town customer.

The Holland-based manufacturer of machines subassemblies, and parts for food processing, material handling and automated assembly companies was acquired by Pewaukee, Wis.-based Venturedyne Ltd.

Venturedyne is the holding company for Holland-based Thermotron Industries, a manufacturer of environmental test chambers and vibration test systems.

Lakewood recently started making stainless steel components for many of Thermotron’s test chambers, according to a statement. The companies also are located across the street from each other.

“The additional capacity Lakewood Fab Tech provides will help Thermotron reach a significant number of growth goals in the coming months and years,” Thermotron President Clint Peterson said in a statement. “As we strive to improve customer satisfaction and increase production capacity, this combining of resources will propel us forward toward meeting those objectives.”

Former owner Mike Miedema, who is serving in a transitionary role, said Lakewood’s capabilities will fit with the needs of Thermotron. Lakewood operates from a 47,500 square-foot facility and offers laser cutting, metal forming, deburring and finishing, CNC machining, welding, assembly of stainless steel, and powder coating, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.