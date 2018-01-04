City documents show details for new infill project on Bridge St. in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Mixed-use development keeps making its way to the Bridge Street corridor just west of downtown Grand Rapids.

Documents filed with the city by Grand Rapids-based 449 Bridge Street Development LLC show plans for a five-story building on the site of the long-vacant former Red Lion restaurant.

The plans call for construction of a new building featuring 10,000 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space and 44 studio and one-bedroom apartments above.

According to the documents, 30 percent of the apartments would be restricted to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and the rest would be market rate.

The developers of the $9.5 million project are seeking $1.8 million in reimbursement for brownfield redevelopment eligible activities such as asbestos abatement and demolition of the existing structure.

Grand Rapids-based Concept Design Group PC is listed as the architectural firm on the renderings within the city documents.

The developers — Greg Lobdell and Jon Carlson — are affiliated with 3Mission Design & Development LLC, a Grand Rapids-based development firm that’s done several urban infill projects in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and elsewhere.

Attempts to reach the developers were unsuccessful.

Lobdell and Carlson are also co-founders and managing members of Northern United Brewing Co., the parent firm of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, which plans to open a location across the street at the site of the former Black Heron restaurant and bar, according to a source familiar with the plans.

That’s a change from plans revealed last January that would have had the Jolly Pumpkin location on the Red Lion site, as MiBiz first reported at the time.