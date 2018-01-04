Consumers Credit Union moves to new headquarters

Nearly 150 Consumers Credit Union employees from four different locations have come together in one new three-story, 92,000-square-foot headquarters.

In December, the Kalamazoo-based credit union relocated its corporate headquarters to a 22-acre site at The Groves Engineering Business Technology Park, nearby Interstate 94 at 9th Street and Elm Valley Drive.

The office replaced the growing credit union’s previous offices on Stadium Drive and is designed to accommodate future growth.

“Our new home underscores Consumers’ strong commitment to West Michigan, including its communities and its local economy,” said CEO Kit Snyder.

Global design, architecture and engineering firm HOK designed the building and the Kalamazoo-based AVB Inc. was the construction manager.

As of Sept. 30, Consumers Credit Union had 20 offices in the region with 86,490 members, $921.0 million in total assets, and deposits of $732.5 million, according to a quarterly report filed with the National Credit Union Administration. Loans totaled $816.3 million, including $77.5 million in commercial loans.

The credit union recorded net income of $9.1 million through three quarters of 2017.