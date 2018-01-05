BluJay Solutions finds new Holland office space

HOLLAND — BlueJay Solutions Co. has moved into new office space in southern Ottawa County.

The Holland-based supply chain and logistics software firm — whose parent company is based in the United Kingdom — began leasing 77,600 square feet of office space last month in a business park located near the intersection of East 32nd Street and South Waverly Road, according to a statement.

The 750,000-square-foot Holland Technical Center is also home to automotive interiors suppliers, including Adient plc and Yangfeng Automotive Interiors.

Executives at the company say they selected the business park based on on-site amenities and ample parking.

“As we plan to further grow our workforce in Holland, we know this facility will be a huge part of our plans,” stated Tim Dalton, senior manager of procurement services at BluJay who managed the relocation project. “We were drawn to this wonderful tech campus setting and are excited to bring our team here.”

Public records show the facility is owned by Round Rock, Texas-based EMC Corp.

The “long-term” lease, terms of which were not disclosed, was brokered by the Grand Rapids office of commercial brokerage firm Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc. (JLL).

“Activity and interest level for Holland Technical Center continues to be strong and we hope to bring more tenants here in the near future,” stated Bob Horn, senior vice president and associate director of JLL’s Grand Rapids office.