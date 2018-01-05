G&T Industries moves into marine market with acquisition of Tennessee upholstery maker

BYRON CENTER — Foam fabricator G&T Industries Inc. has acquired Woodbury, Tenn.-based upholster Crane Interiors Inc.

The move solidifies the Byron Center-based company’s plan to diversify into the marine upholstery market, according to a statement.

“Since Crane has been a customer of G&T for many years, the people in both businesses know each other very well,” stated G&T President and CEO Roland Grit. “The acquisition allows G&T to move up the value chain within the marine industry, and the values fit between the two organizations is solid, which should support a smooth business transition.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but G&T said it will retain all of Crane Interiors’ assets.

Crane Interiors provides marine upholstery to boat manufacturers. The company has 190 employees and will continue to operate out of its Woodbury location.

G&T, founded in 1954, serves the furniture, medical, packaging and marine sectors. Including its Byron Center location, the company has facilities in Reading, Pa., Jasper, Ind. and Ningbo, China.