Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan names new CEO

LANSING — The Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan announced Thursday that Don Simon will be replacing Jim Robinson as company CEO, effective upon Robinson’s retirement June 1.

Simon has been with the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies for 25 years. He will be responsible for strategic and operational plans and programs, overseeing the insurance company’s vice presidents and presenting financial reports to the board of directors and stockholders.

“We are pleased to have someone of Don’s experience and skill to lead Farm Bureau Insurance into the future,” Michigan Farm Bureau President Carl Bednarski said in a statement. “We expect he’ll carry on the impressive tradition of leadership that the organization has enjoyed since its inception nearly 70 years ago.”

Simon graduated from Michigan State University with bachelor of arts degree in accounting.