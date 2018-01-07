2018 M&A Outlook: A special report from MiBiz

West Michigan companies remain active in the M&A market as they seek out growth, expansion and new lines of business. This special report examines the outlook for 2018 and offers a look back at activity last year.
Automakers, suppliers continue to focus on tech acquisitions, including in West Michigan
Private equity gets active in health care industry as docs look for options
After a pause in 2017, bank M&A expected to pick up
Roundtable: Advisers expect strong deal flow, despite talent, geopolitical challenges
PLUS: A list of the largest private company securities offerings