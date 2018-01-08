Perrigo names new CEO

ALLEGAN — Uwe Rohrhoff, a veteran pharmaceutical industry executive who previously ran Germany’s Gerresheimer AG, was named today as the new president and CEO at Perrigo Co. plc.

Rohrhoff will succeed outgoing CEO John Hendrickson on Jan. 15. Hendrickson, who announced his retirement in June after year on the job, will remain with Perrigo until March 15 to focus on the executive transition.

In Rohrhoff, Perrigo landed a new CEO who until last August spent more than 25 years at the Dusseldorf-based Gerresheimer, a global producer of pharmaceutical packaging and devices for storage, dosage and the safe administration of drugs with annual sales of 1.6 billion euros.

“He is an experienced, well-respected and successful CEO. Uwe brings a strong track record of operational excellence, strategic growth, and healthcare supply chain management,” Perrigo Chair Laurie Brlas said in a statement. “We are confident that his leadership style and industry, financial and operational expertise are the right fit for Perrigo.”

At the publicly-traded Gerresheimer, Rohrhoff’s “transformative strategic vision and focus on operational excellence enhanced the company’s leading market positions and created significant value for shareholders,” Brlas said.

Rohrhoff takes over Perrigo, which is based in Dublin, Ireland, but operated from Allegan, as the company continues to rebound from an array of problems. Perrigo has recorded improved results under Hendrickson’s leadership.

“I look forward to working with Perrigo’s experienced management team, who have been instrumental in positioning the company’s consumer OTC and prescription pharmaceutical businesses to capitalize on current trends in the market,” Rohrhoff said. “I have long admired Perrigo’s operational excellence and its mission to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare products that improve the lives of patients and families. I see great opportunity to leverage the company’s unique asset base and to lead its talented employees to deliver enhanced value for shareholders.

“Perrigo’s core values resonate with me deeply, and I look forward to leading this organization into its next stage of evolution.”

Rohrhoff will receive an annual base salary of 850,000 euros, or about $1 million, plus an annual bonus of no less 125 percent of his base salary if he meets performance metrics. He’ll also get a sign-on bonus of 850,000 euros, split between cash and stock, and an allowance for temporary housing in Dublin.