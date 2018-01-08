Betten Baker acquires Cadillac dealership

MUSKEGON — A growing West Michigan dealership group has acquired a store in Cadillac.

With the deal for Godfrey Chevrolet Buick, Muskegon-based Betten Baker Auto Group now operates 14 dealerships across the region, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Betten Baker, which employs more than 600 people, took over the store effective immediately. The new owners said they planned to retain General Manager Evan Godfrey and the store’s current leadership team and employees.

“2017 was a great year for Betten Baker,” co-owner Chris Baker said in a statement. “We added several great locations and as this new acquisition implies, we are not stopping in 2018. We’re excited to hit the ground running with the existing Godfrey team in Cadillac.”

Last year, Betten-Baker acquired dealerships in Big Rapids and Lowell, and expanded its operations in Coopersville, as MiBiz previously reported.