XG Sciences invests $15.3 million in new facility near Mason

MASON — Lansing-based XG Sciences Inc. (XGS) announced Wednesday that it plans to open a new 64,000-square-foot facility near Mason to house production for product platforms and to meet capacity requirements.

The $15.3 million investment from the XGS, a manufacturer and designer of nanomaterials, will potentially add 40 jobs in Vevay Township and 36 jobs at the company’s overall Michigan operations.

The first phase of the expansion project is expected to be completed this year, according to a statement.

“This investment represents a significant achievement in the expansion of our Company and is a recognition by our customers and the market of the exciting opportunity represented through adoption of our graphene-based products,” XG Sciences CEO Philip Rose said in a statement.

Vevay Township granted the company a tax abatement to go along with a $520,000 Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) assisted the company with its expansion plans.

“We have worked closely with XG Sciences for over 10 years, finding the right locations for growth and introducing them to the right incentives,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “XG Sciences, and our long term partnership and commitment to their growth, is a true testament to how our regional assets work together to support ongoing innovation.”

XG Sciences commercializes graphene nanoplatelets used for the energy storage, aerospace, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. With the new facility, the company aims to meet consumer demands by investing in capital equipment and infrastructure.