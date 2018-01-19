City of Coopersville awarded $2.1 million federal grant to help dairy industry

COOPERSVILLE — The U. S. Department of Commerce awarded the city of Coopersville a $2.1 million grant to improve water infrastructure, including upgrades to the city-owned water system.

The grant from the federal Economic Development Administration could create up to 70 jobs and generate $54 million in private investment, according to a statement. The project will add needed capacity to support the region’s dairy processing industry, which includes producers like Continental Dairy Facilities LLC and Fairlife LLC.

“The Trump Administration has recognized the challenges facing countless American communities with an urgent need to fix and upgrade their infrastructure,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement. “Due to the action of those in Coopersville, this project will help provide local businesses with further opportunities to grow, creating new jobs in the community.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said the initiative will improve water access for residents of northeast Ottawa County, “while providing a much needed upgrade to infrastructure so local agribusiness can expand, create jobs, and grow West Michigan’s economy.”

The West Michigan Regional Planning Commission assisted in the project’s efforts.

Previously, Continental Dairy and Fairlife collaborated on a wastewater infrastructure project to install a pre-treatment system at their facility, as well as to expand the capacity of Coopersville’s treatment facility, as MiBiz reported last year.