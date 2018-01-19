rss icon

Wolverine Building Group completes leadership transition

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Aaron Jonker, left, and Curt Mulder, right, took over Wolverine Building Group. Aaron Jonker, left, and Curt Mulder, right, took over Wolverine Building Group. COURTESY PHOTO

GRAND RAPIDS — Construction management firm Wolverine Building Group has completed its 18-month long leadership transition, the company said Friday.

Aaron Jonker and Curt Mulder officially became the fifth owners of the nearly 80-year-old Grand Rapids company on Dec. 20, 2017.

“Over the past 18 months, we have worked hard to make sure the transition for our employees, clients and business partners has been as smooth as possible,” Mulder said in a statement.

Mulder joined the company in 2000, while Jonker has been at Wolverine since 2007.

The two executives purchased the company from Mike Kelly and Dick VanderZyden. VanderZyden will serve as chairman for the next two years.

“We are fortunate to have had time to work through this transition with Mike and Dick, it has allowed us to position our company for future growth,” Jonker stated. “For the past several years, we’ve been busy serving our clients. We are now in the position to not only be able to deliver best in class construction, but also invest in our team and making Wolverine one of the best places in West Michigan to work.”

No terms of the deal were disclosed.

