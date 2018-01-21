2018 Best-Managed Nonprofits Awards: Meet the Winners and Finalists

MiBiz presents the fourth-annual West Michigan’s Best-Managed Nonprofit Awards. This year, we received a record number of nominations for the awards, which were solicited in three organizational categories separated by annual revenues and one honoring professional achievement.
Here are the winners and finalists:
Small Organization
Winner: Extended Grace
Finalist: Read Muskegon
Midsize Organization:
Winner: Blanford Nature Center
Finalist: Center for Women in Transition
Large Organization:
Winner: Inner City Christian Federation
Finalist: Grand Haven Area Community Foundation
Finalist: Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area
Professional Achievement:
Winner: Tom Zmolek