2018 Best-Managed Nonprofits Awards: Meet the Winners and Finalists

MiBiz presents the fourth-annual West Michigan’s Best-Managed Nonprofit Awards. This year, we received a record number of nominations for the awards, which were solicited in three organizational categories separated by annual revenues and one honoring professional achievement.

Here are the winners and finalists:

Small Organization

Winner: Extended Grace

Finalist: Read Muskegon

Midsize Organization:

Winner: Blanford Nature Center

Finalist: Center for Women in Transition

Large Organization:

Winner: Inner City Christian Federation

Finalist: Grand Haven Area Community Foundation

Finalist: Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area

Professional Achievement:

Winner: Tom Zmolek