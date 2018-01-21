rss icon

Sunday, 21 January 2018 12:40

2018 Best-Managed Nonprofits Awards: Meet the Winners and Finalists

Written by  MiBiz Staff
2018 Best-Managed Nonprofits Awards: Meet the Winners and Finalists

MiBiz presents the fourth-annual West Michigan’s Best-Managed Nonprofit Awards. This year, we received a record number of nominations for the awards, which were solicited in three organizational categories separated by annual revenues and one honoring professional achievement. 

Here are the winners and finalists: 

Small Organization

Winner: Extended Grace

Finalist: Read Muskegon

 

Midsize Organization:

Winner: Blanford Nature Center

Finalist: Center for Women in Transition

 

Large Organization:

Winner: Inner City Christian Federation

Finalist: Grand Haven Area Community Foundation

Finalist: Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area

 

Professional Achievement: 

Winner: Tom Zmolek

