Viking Group plans Caledonia R&D facility

CALEDONIA –– A Hastings-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection equipment plans a new research and development facility in southern Kent County.

The Viking Corp. announced on Monday that the company plans to begin construction at a yet-to-be finalized site, located near the intersection of M-6 and M-37 in Caledonia, in between its Hasting headquarters and existing Grand Rapids facility.

Upon completion, scheduled for early 2019, The Viking Group says it will move around 100 people from the Hastings corporate headquarters to the new Caledonia R&D facility, freeing up space for expected growth in manufacturing.

“The expansion of our West Michigan footprint is an investment not only in the communities we are proud to call home, but in our employees, who are the key to our continued success,” Viking Group President and CEO James Golinveaux said in a statement. “The new facility will free up space in our Hastings location, which will continue to house manufacturing operations, and will be conducive to the future expansion of our manufacturing footprint.”

The Right Place Inc., a Grand Rapids-based economic and business development organization, helped The Viking Group identify the Caledonia site, the organization stated.

“We knew that Viking wanted to stay close to its Hastings operations while maintaining its presence in the Grand Rapids area, so we felt that the Southeast Grand Rapids area, with M-37 access, would be ideal,” said Thad Rieder, senior business development manager for The Right Place.