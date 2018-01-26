Kellogg Co. to lay off 14 employees starting in March

BATTLE CREEK — Global food manufacturer Kellogg Co. will layoff 14 employees at its Battle Creek ready-to-eat-cereal plant starting March 31, according to a filing with the state this week.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice filed with the Michigan Workforce Development Agency, the layoffs will take place over a 14-day period from March 31 to April 13. The layoffs come after MiBiz reported last September that the Battle Creek-based company planned to lay off some 223 workers.

With the layoffs, Kellogg (NYSE: K) is attempting to “simplify and streamline operations in our North American cereal network,” Human Resources Manager Laura Reyna wrote in the filing.

The workers are represented by Local 3-G of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers union.

Kellogg’s ready-to-eat-cereal plant is located at 235 Porter St. in Battle Creek.