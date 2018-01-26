Walker automation firm to invest $4 million into new facility

WALKER — Automation provider Axis Company LLC plans to invest $4 million into a new facility.

The company expects to create 50 jobs in West Michigan when it builds the new plant at an undisclosed location in Kent County, according to a statement from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC).

“Robotics and automated production technology companies like Axis are innovating the future of manufacturing and providing quality jobs in our community,” Jen Wangler, business development manager at The Right Place Inc., stated in a release. “Our high-tech and skilled labor workforce is a desirable trait to fuel Axis’ continued growth.”

The Right Place, a Grand Rapids-based economic development organization, helped Axis facilitate incentives for the project.

Axis received a performance-based $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund this week, as well as a $125,000 via the Michigan New Jobs Training Program from Grand Rapids Community College.

The company specializes in designing, programming and building robotic automation and assembly equipment, and is looking to create high-tech jobs through this expansion.