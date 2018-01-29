Burke Porter Group acquires Wisconsin equipment maker

GRAND RAPIDS — Industrial equipment manufacturer Burke Porter Group has acquired a Wisconsin-based maker of assembly and testing stands.

The deal for Sturtevant, Wis.-based Titan Inc. expands Burke Porter’s capabilities in hydraulic testing and assembly equipment, according to a statement. Titan’s products are used by OEMs and suppliers in the agriculture, construction, hydraulic components and forestry markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Titan will see no changes in its daily operations, according to a statement. Promontory Point Capital of Milwaukee represented Titan in the deal.

A diversified global equipment manufacturing collective, Burke Porter Group formed after Grand Rapids-based Burke E. Porter Machinery Co., a supplier of dynamometers for the automotive industry, was sold in 2015 to Hong Kong-based China Everbright Ltd. for $90 million, as MiBiz reported at the time. After the sale, the company has been actively acquiring other manufacturers to expand into new product lines in the automotive market and to diversify.

The company now includes more than 30 locations in Europe, Asia and the Americas, according to a statement.