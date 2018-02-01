TreeHouse Foods to close Battle Creek facility, affecting 84 employees

BATTLE CREEK — A Battle Creek facility that produces ready-to-eat cereal is closing the remainder of its operations by the fourth quarter of 2018.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS), an Illinois-based food processing company of non-dairy creamers, coffee pods, cereals, salad dressings and soups, said it will lay off roughly 84 employees, according to a statement.

Additionally, TreeHouse will move its Battle Creek production to “other TreeHouse cereal manufacturing facilities.”

It will cost the company roughly $30 million to close the operations, including non-cash asset write-offs totaling approximately $10 million.