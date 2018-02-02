Grand Rapids sales and marketing firm sold to PE-backed buyer

GRAND RAPIDS — Mingerink & Associates Inc., a manufacturer’s representative for nationwide brands to Midwest retailers and distributors, has been acquired by a private equity-backed firm.

According to a statement, Boise, Idaho-based Impact Group, a sales and marketing agency focused on consumer packaged goods, acquired Mingerink this week.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Impact Group plans to maintain the management, employees and operations at Mingerink, which is located at 1217 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, a spokesperson confirmed to MiBiz.

Founder Doug Mingerink, who started the company in 1977, will stay on after the transaction

With the deal, Impact Group looks to expand its business into the Midwest with new retail clients.

Impact Group is backed by New York City private equity firm CI Capital Partners LLC, and has made a string of sales and marketing firm acquisitions in recent months. The company employs 645 people and works with national brands like Keurig Green Mountain, Amy’s and Lifeway, as well as grocery retailers such as Kroger, Walmart and Amazon.