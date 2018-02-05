Herman Miller CEO to retire by Aug. 31

ZEELAND — Brian Walker will retire from Herman Miller Inc. by Aug. 31, ending a 29-year career at the office furniture manufacturer, including 14 years as president and CEO.

The company said Walker agreed to stay on as CEO and as a member of Herman Miller’s board of directors until the company finds a successor, according to a filing with federal securities regulators.

In a statement, Walker said the timing was right to transition the company to a next-generation leader.

“Over the past 10 years, we have been relentlessly focused on expanding our addressable market and developing the building blocks necessary to navigate the changes we predicted would impact the core office furniture marketplace,” Walker said. “Our Living Office strategy has repositioned the Company to lead in this new workplace era, and we have significantly expanded our potential for long-term growth by developing a strong global footprint and moving beyond the office to help people create inspiring places to heal, learn and live.

“Our global network of contract dealers, retail studios and e-commerce is unique and provides a significant competitive advantage. Today, Herman Miller comprises a group of leading brands united by our focus on innovation and human centered design.”

Executive Chairman Michael Volkema praised Walker’s executive leadership at the company.

“During Brian’s tenure, Herman Miller has become a lean enterprise that keeps its promises and strives to improve each and every day,” Volkema stated. “His deep commitment and remarkable leadership have enabled Herman Miller to become the global industry leader it is today.”

The board — with the help of Walker — has launched a CEO Search Committee and will tap an executive search firm to evaluate internal and external candidates.

According to a filing, Walker extended his post-employment noncompete and nonsolicitation agreements to an 18-month period. He also agreed to “an unlimited confidential information and non-disparagement covenant,” the company stated in the filing.

In return, Herman Miller said it will pay Walker his base salary following his retirement for a period of 18 months, as well as give him a payment to cover the employer portion of his health benefits package.

Additionally while reaffirming its sales guidance, Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR) also said it expects to incur a charge of about $4 million related to changes in the federal tax code and other special charges in its present third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year.

Herman Miller expects net sales to range from $565 million to $585 million, with earnings per diluted share in the range of 38 cents to 42 cents. Excluding the charges, diluted earnings per share would be in the range of 48 cents to 52 cents.