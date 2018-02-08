ChoiceOne Bank to open new branch office in Rockford

ROCKFORD — ChoiceOne Bank plans to open a new branch this fall in Rockford, further expanding its presence in the Kent County market.

The Sparta-based ChoiceOne will convert a building on East Division Street near Wolverine Boulevard into a full-service branch. The facility was formerly occupied by Grand Valley Health Plan. The bank closed on the building’s purchase Jan. 30 and expects to open the new office in October.

“As the local community bank, we recognized a need to provide our customers in the Rockford area with more convenience,” ChoiceOne Bank President and CEO Kelly Potes said in a statement. “Even though we know people like to do more of their banking electronically today, we also understand our customers want to visit us in person, too, when they need to discuss a loan or other financial services.”

The new location is the second office that ChoiceOne plans to open this year. The bank is renovating an office building it bought on the south end of downtown Grand Rapids for a branch that will open in late summer.

Integrated Architecture of Grand Rapids is designing both new branches. NAI Wisinski of West Michigan handled the sale of the buildings in Grand Rapids and Rockford.

ChoiceOne Bank presently has 12 offices in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Newaygo counties with total assets of $646.5 million.