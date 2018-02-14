Grand Ventures invests in South Carolina software firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Venture capital firm Grand Ventures I LP was among the investors in a Charleston, S.C. software firm that uses artificial intelligence to work with clients to identify and engage with job candidates.

Grand Ventures of Grand Rapids, which formed in 2017, joined with Cincinnati-based Refinery Ventures and Washington, D.C.-based investment firm Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund to invest $6 million in Engage Talent.

Engage Talent will use the proceeds to expand R&D and further develop predictive recruiting technologies.

“We decided to invest in ENGAGE because we believe in the value of their technology and the quality and expertise of their people,” Tim Streit, co-founder and part at Grand Ventures, said in a statement. “They have a tremendous commitment to using data science and artificial intelligence to help companies be smarter and more effective with their recruiting and workforce planning.”