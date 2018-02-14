rss icon

Wednesday, 14 February 2018 10:11

Grand Ventures invests in South Carolina software firm

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(1 Vote)
Tim Streit, co-founder and general partner at Grand Ventures I LP Tim Streit, co-founder and general partner at Grand Ventures I LP COURTESY PHOTO

GRAND RAPIDS — Venture capital firm Grand Ventures I LP was among the investors in a Charleston, S.C. software firm that uses artificial intelligence to work with clients to identify and engage with job candidates.

Grand Ventures of Grand Rapids, which formed in 2017, joined with Cincinnati-based Refinery Ventures and Washington, D.C.-based investment firm Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund to invest $6 million in Engage Talent.

Engage Talent will use the proceeds to expand R&D and further develop predictive recruiting technologies.

“We decided to invest in ENGAGE because we believe in the value of their technology and the quality and expertise of their people,” Tim Streit, co-founder and part at Grand Ventures, said in a statement. “They have a tremendous commitment to using data science and artificial intelligence to help companies be smarter and more effective with their recruiting and workforce planning.”

Read 103 times Last modified on Wednesday, 14 February 2018 14:37
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « MPI Research to sell to rival Charles River Laboratories in $800 million deal Haworth sales top $2 billion for 2017 »
back to top
Triangle Associates February 2018 - Community

Breaking News

«
<
February 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 1 2 3

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn