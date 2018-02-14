Haworth sales top $2 billion for 2017

HOLLAND — Office furniture manufacturer Haworth Inc. reported higher sales for 2017.

The Holland-based Haworth said it generated $2.04 billion in global sales in 2017, a year-over-year increase of more than 5 percent, according to a statement.

That compares to sales growth of 6.6 percent that the company reported for 2016.

President and CEO Franco Bianchi said the company was “very proud of our strong growth.”

“Our results demonstrate how well our strategy is working,” he said in a statement.

The family-owned Haworth publicly reports annual sales, but does not disclose earnings.

Globally, the company said it opened Haworth and Cappellini brand showrooms in London and Zurich. Haworth opened and refreshed showrooms in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. in the U.S.; Chennai and Delhi in India; and Chengdu, China.

The company also said it unveiled more than 20 new products last year.

Haworth is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2018.