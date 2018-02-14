Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. appoints new top executive, board members

GRAND RAPIDS –– The nonprofit organization that administers the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority and several downtown events has new leadership.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) announced several new board members on Tuesday, as well as the news that Tim Kelly has moved from the interim leadership role to become the new president and CEO.

“We’re working to position Grand Rapids at the forefront of America’s Downtown revitalization and city building movement,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly was appointed to the interim role after the organization’s previous top executive, Kris Larson, resigned last November to take a similar position in Raleigh, N.C., as MiBiz reported at the time.

“Tim is the right leader for this organization at this time,” outgoing Board Chair Kayem Dunn said in a statement. “He has been with the organization since its 2013 startup. He led the cultivation of the GR Forward plan and has deep knowledge of the community’s vision for Downtown. He also possesses the skills, style and collaborative spirit necessary to continue the implementation of GR Forward and lead the organization in the service of our local city building movement.”

In addition to appointing Kelly its new top executive, the DGRI board elected Nikos Monoyios its new board chairman. Monoyios, a long-range planner with transit agency The Rapid, has served on the DGRI Board since 2014 and was appointed vice chair in 2015. In his professional work, Monoyios currently leads the development of The Rapid’s 13-mile Laker Line, a bus rapid transit (BRT) project connecting Downtown Grand Rapids and Grand Valley State University’s main campus in Allendale.

Other appointees to the DGRI board include:

• Wayman Britt, newly appointed Kent County Administrator.

• Shaun Biel of Spectrum Health and Chair of the Monroe North Tax Increment Finance Authority.

• Eddie Tadlock of SMG and chair of DGRI’s GR Forward Goal 1 Citizen Alliance focused on river restoration and revitalization.

• Monica-Steimle App of Rockford Construction and Chair of DGRI’s GR Forward Goal 2 Citizen Alliance focused on developing a true Downtown neighborhood home to a diverse population.

• Jorge Gonzalez of Start Garden and Chair of DGRI’s GR Forward Goal 4 Citizen Alliance focused on ensuring continued vitality of the local economy.

“These appointments reflect recent leadership transition in the community, deepen DGRI's leadership network and strengthen the role that citizens play guiding DGRI’s work,” Kelly stated. “These appointments also ensure we’re bringing together the creative ideas, expertise, experience and collaboration required to pursue and achieve the community’s vision for Downtown Grand Rapids.”