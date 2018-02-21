Plaza Roosevelt plans approved by Grand Rapids City Commission

GRAND RAPIDS — A collaborative real estate development project on Grand Rapids’ southwest side received its final city approval on Tuesday night and now plans a fall groundbreaking.

Plaza Roosevelt, an approximately $40 million, 5.5-acre project in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, got unanimous approval from the Grand Rapids City Commission to rezone the area around Grandville Avenue, Graham and Rumsey Streets, according to a statement.

Partners in the project include Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, Ferris State University, the nonprofit real estate organization Dwelling Place, Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Clinica Santa Maria and the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association.

Upon completion, the development will include a mix of rental units, homes for sale, a Mercy Health clinic, a new GRPS high school and public space.

“Because of neighborhood leadership and guidance throughout the process, the development plan is the result of of people coming together to bring the neighbors’ vision for Roosevelt Park to life,” BriAnne McKee, executive director of Habitat Kent County, said in a statement. “I’d like to think the Planning Commission, Community Development Committee, City Commission and Mayor (Rosalynn) Bliss for approving the site plan and understanding the vision for the neighborhood.”