Deal expands multifamily brokerage capability for Colliers in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS –– In a new deal, the Grand Rapids office of Colliers International Inc. seeks to expand its multifamily business.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm said yesterday that it had acquired Beacon Realty Group LLC, a Grand Rapids-based boutique brokerage firm focused on the multifamily apartment sector, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Matt Jones, founder of Beacon Realty, will lead the Colliers’ local multifamily investment team as an associate vice president.

“I am excited about this next chapter for Beacon Realty Group,” Jones said in a statement. “By joining Colliers, our clients will now receive services of an international real estate firm with extensive property management experience. Colliers has a strong local and national presence, as well as excellent marketing and research, and I’m excited to leverage those resources for clients, while also helping Colliers grow its footprint in West Michigan’s multifamily market.”

Jones brings about 10 years of experience in the multifamily brokerage sector and has facilitated about $250 million worth of transactions, Colliers said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have Matt on board to help us with our continued growth in West Michigan’s multifamily market,” Jon Potvin, managing director of the Colliers Grand Rapids, said in a statement. “Matt brings deep experience working in multifamily investment sales that will help us provide even more value to our clients and strengthen our team.”