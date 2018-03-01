rss icon

Thursday, 01 March 2018 14:46

Short’s Brewing to expand in Elk Rapids, add 8 positions

Short’s Brewing Co. plans to expand its production facility in Elk Rapids. Short’s Brewing Co. plans to expand its production facility in Elk Rapids. COURTESY PHOTO

ELK RAPIDS — Bellaire-based Short’s Brewing Co. LLC will expand its production facility in Elk Rapids, the company announced Thursday.

The roughly $2 million expansion will include the installation of a new canning line, more fermentation tanks, upgrades to its brewing systems, new office space and the creation of at least eight jobs.

“We are delighted at the position and growth throughout our current territory,” Scott Newman-Bale, partner at Short’s Brewing, said in a statement. “We are grateful that natural growth is allowing us to focus on making existing markets better rather than having to add a large amount of new territories.”

Short’s new canning line will be installed in April to package current products and new seasonal items in both six-pack and 12-pack formats. The new U.S.-made can-filling line will double the current packaging capacity of the Short’s production facility and will be accompanied by a 30 percent increase in fermentation tank capacity.

According to Director of Quality Tyler Glaze, the company’s new cellar and canning line will help improve product quality and operational efficiency.

“We are currently packaging as fast as we can and this canner will boost our ability to get beer to thirsty people,” Glaze said in statement. “It’s also a huge point of pride to be able to source an awesome can filling line using machines manufactured in the United States.”

Financing for the expansion came from Traverse City State Bank and totalled approximately $2 million.

Founder Joe Short projects the company will generate $18.7 million in sales this year and produce 48,000 barrels of beer and 5,000 barrels of cider, according to a report in the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

