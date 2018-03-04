West Michigan's Blue Economy: A Special Report from MiBiz

Water is the lifeblood for West Michigan communities. In this special report, MiBiz examines how the local economy is shaped by its access to water and wilderness, both of which are becoming increasingly important for the region’s quality of life — and talent attraction.

Muskegon Lake’s rebirth opens city to new water-focused uses

Closer to nature: Kalamazoo Nature Center works behind the scenes to unite community with the outdoors

Grand River Greenway adds to quality of life for Ottawa County

HighPoint Flats, other projects helping lead the market-rate surge in downtown Muskegon

Construction could start on Grand River restoration next year

Partners back effort to reintroduce long-extinct arctic grayling to Michigan rivers

Tragic tale: Why Michigan’s grayling went the way of the dodo

Project Clarity leverages public, private support to improve Lake Macatawa watershed

Amid transition to clean energy, utilities tackle water conservation