ArtiFlex Manufacturing acquires US Forming Technologies

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan tooling and automation firm has acquired a boutique die and stamped products engineering firm.

With the deal for Grand Rapids-based US Forming Technologies LLC, ArtiFlex Manufacturing LLC strengthens its die engineering and product development capabilities, according to a statement.

The addition of US Form Tech bolsters ArtiFlex’s capabilities to help customers engineer and produce lightweight closure and structural stamped assemblies, ArtiFlex CEO Erin Hoffmann said in a statement. The acquisition will also broaden ArtiFlex’s customer base.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

US Form Tech specialized in low-volume tooling and equipment and engineering for the defense, automotive and appliance industries. ArtiFlex employs more than 1,000 people across seven locations in Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky.