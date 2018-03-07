Zeigler Automotive Group acquires Illinois dealership

KALAMAZOO — One West Michigan-based automotive dealership group continues to grow its Chicago-area presence.

Zeigler Automotive Group of Kalamazoo acquired its first Buick GMC Cadillac store with the purchase of Grossinger Autoplex in Lincolnwood, Ill., north of Chicago.

According to a statement, the store is Zeigler’s 24th location, which includes dealerships in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The family-owned Southwest Michigan dealership group operates 74 franchises at 24 locations in that footprint.

Zeigler plans to invest in bringing the 60,000-square-foot store up to General Motors’ brand standards and rebrand it as Zeigler Buick GMC Cadillac.

“Buick, GMC, and Cadillac are all brands we previously didn’t have, so to me it’s important that everything is up-to-par and we couldn’t have picked a better place than Lincolnwood,” President Aaron Zeigler said in a statement, calling Lincolnwood “a great car selling market.”

Earlier this year, Zeigler Automotive Group sold a Honda store in Amherst, N.Y. that it acquired in 2013 to Northtown Automotive Cos., according to a report in The Buffalo News. The store was a geographical outlier as Zeigler’s only dealership in the state.

Zeigler Automotive Group ranked 64th nationally with 14,378 new car sales, according to Automotive News data from 2016, the most recent year available. The company generated just more than $1 billion in revenue that year.