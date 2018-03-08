Herman Miller International exec to retire

ZEELAND — A member of the executive team at Herman Miller Inc. has announced plans to retire.

On Wednesday, the office furniture manufacturer said Andrew Lock would step down from his executive role on July 31 of this year, according to a filing with federal securities regulators.

A 26-year veteran of the company, Lock serves as president of the Herman Miller International division. Lock was elected an executive officer in 2003.

The company said in the filing that it had yet to name a successor, but plans to “in the near future in order to allow for a smooth and deliberate transition.”

Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR) cited its “deep bench of talent” in its international business, as well as “a very capable, leading internal candidate.”

News of the executive transition comes about a month after President and CEO Brian Walker announced he planned to retire by Aug. 31, ending a 29-year career at the company, as MiBiz previously reported.

Walker is staying on with the company until it finds a successor, which it has yet to name.