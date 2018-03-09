Longtime GVSU facilities exec retiring

ALLENDALE –– James Moyer, Grand Valley State University’s longtime associate vice president for facilities planning, will retire as of March 31.

During his 22 years at the GVSU, Moyer oversaw a major expansion of the university both in Allendale and at its downtown Grand Rapids campus, managing the development of more than 4 million square feet of university facilities, according to a statement.

“James is an inspirational leader and gifted professional,” said D. Scott Richardson, vice president for finance and administration. “He will always be known for the positive changes he made on our campuses, not just in facilities, but in so many other ways.”

Karen Ingle, currently a senior project manager at the university, will assume the role of associate vice president for facilities planning on April 1.

During his time in the role, Moyer oversaw the development of projects such as the Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences, the Mary Idema Pew Library Learning and Information Commons, the John C. Kennedy Hall of Engineering and Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall, which is currently under construction.

Moyer was also part of GVSU President Tom Haas’ cabinet.