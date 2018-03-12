Muskegon kayak maker to hire 70 employees

MUSKEGON — Amid a growing demand for kayaks over the last 10 years, one West Michigan manufacturer is looking to hire 70 employees at its West Michigan operations.

KL Outdoor LLC, one of the nation’s largest kayak manufacturers, stated kayak usage has been on the rise in recent years, resulting in more business with retailers. The company plans to hire in Muskegon for production and shipping positions at its facilities.

“Our retail customers, like Walmart, Tractor Supply, Dunham’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods are having great years,” Wes Mooney, vice president of sales at KL Outdoor, said in a statement. “This means increased demand for our factory here in Muskegon, which is fantastic news for our community.”

Last August, MiBiz reported that the Muskegon-based manufacturer would invest $9.2 million in the global headquarters project at 700 Terrace Point Drive, which would create 153 jobs over the next three years.

KL Outdoor manufactures kayak brands such as Sun Dolphin and Evoke.