Consumers Energy plans $20 million regional HQ on Grand Rapids’ west side

GRAND RAPIDS –– Jackson-based energy provider Consumers Energy plans to build a six-story, $20 million regional headquarters on Grand Rapids’ west side.

The proposed 40,000-square-foot building, dubbed “Circuit West,”is planned for a surface parking lot at 501 Alabama Ave. NW just north of Bridge Street and will house up to 275 employees when completed in 2020, according to a statement.

Located across the street from the headquarters of Rockford Construction Co. Inc. the site will contain an onsite parking structure. Property records show that Consumers Energy acquired the land from an affiliate company of Rockford Construction on Feb. 28 for $825,000.

Last summer, the two companies announced plans to partner on the 13-block Circuit West “energy district” in the area.

“Our Circuit West investment already includes work underway for an innovative, more responsive and reliable electric distribution system, energy storage and rooftop solar installations,” Garrick Rochow, senior vice president of operations for Consumers Energy, said in a statement. “Constructing this building within Circuit West shows our continued commitment to a prosperous, growing Grand Rapids and West Michigan region.”

The energy company said it plans to keep about 250 employees at its existing Clay Avenue facility in Wyoming and no changes are expected at Consumers Energy facilities in Kentwood or Sparta.

The company also opened its $11 million John G. Russell Leadership Center on Front Avenue SW near downtown Grand Rapids last year.

The new west side regional headquarters building will be constructed to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the U.S. Green Building Council, the company said.

“Consumers Energy’s decision is another indication that Circuit West is attracting high-quality investment focused on a sustainable Grand Rapids,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a statement. “This is on top of Consumers’ infrastructure investment already well underway and shows the company’s commitment to our city and the entire region.”