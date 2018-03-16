P&G, Ranir settle patent case

Grand Rapids-based Ranir LLC settled a patent infringement lawsuit brought a year ago by Procter & Gamble Co.

Under terms of the settlement, Ranir acquired the rights to Procter & Gamble patents for tooth whitening strips, Procter & Gamble announced. Specific commercial terms of the settlement remained confidential.

“This resolution is yet another instance of P&G’s successful enforcement of the intellectual property that protects its trusted Crest Whitestrips brand,” the company said in a statement. “The innovations behind Crest Whitestrips have propelled the brand as the leader in the whitening strips category, and P&G will continue to protect and enforce its intellectual property.”

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based Procter & Gamble sued Ranir in March 2017 in a case that emanated from an earlier agreement with Brushpoint Innovations Inc. of Toronto — which Ranir acquired in October 2016 — to stop selling a competing tooth-whitening strip to retailers. In 2014, Brushpoint agreed with stop selling the whitening strips to settle a 2012 lawsuit filed by P&G claiming patent infringement.

Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest makers of consumer health care products, claimed that Ranir began producing and selling whitening strips at Wal-mart, Kroger and possibly other retailers across the U.S. The strips were “essentially the same” as P&G’s Crest Whitestrips product that was the subject of the 2012 case, according court pleadings filed last year in federal court in Ohio.

Procter & Gamble alleged that Ranir, which produces store-brand oral care products, began selling the strips months before the June 6, 2017, expiration of the 2014 agreement with Brushpoint, the company claimed.