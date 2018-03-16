Bodman law firm moves to 99 Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS –– Business law firm Bodman PLC has announced that it will move to the 99 Monroe Ave. NW office building in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Detroit-based law firm, which opened its Grand Rapids office last May with space at 250 Monroe Ave. NW, plans to take 3,600 square feet initially, with plans to expand into 12,000 square feet by next summer, according to a statement.

“Since opening our West Michigan location, we have experienced continued growth and we are thrilled to take this next step by moving into 99 Monroe,” Floyd Gates, a Bodman member who heads the Grand Rapids office, said in a statement. “It’s truly a landmark building and we love working in the heart of downtown. We’re looking forward to being close to our clients and enjoying the many amenities 99 Monroe has to offer.”

99 Monroe was acquired by Vision Real Estate Investment for $31.95 million in 2016, as MiBiz reported at the time.

“Bodman truly reflects the high-caliber tenants that call 99 Monroe home,” Tim Engen, president and CEO of Vision Real Estate, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to place Bodman’s sign on our building and we are excited for their continued growth and success in Grand Rapids.”