HopCat plans second Grand Rapids-area location

GRAND RAPIDS –– BarFly Ventures LLC, the Grand Rapids-based parent company of the HopCat chain of craft beer-focused restaurants, announced Monday that it plans a second location in the area.

The company plans to renovate the long-vacant building at 2183 East Beltline Ave. NE –– once planned for a Chick-fil-A Inc. location –– and open a 6,150 square foot HopCat location in the growing Knapp’s Corner area near East Beltline Avenue and Knapp Street, according to a statement.

Slated to open this Fall, the proposed location would the 17th HopCat location overall and the seventh in Michigan.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 10th birthday of the original HopCat than opening a new restaurant in our hometown,” HopCat CEO Mark Gray said in a statement. “The Knapp’s Corner area is perfect for our next venture in Grand Rapids, allowing us to serve people who love craft beer and HopCat’s food and vibe but might not make it downtown very often.”

The East Beltline location will seat 250 people with space for another 70 outside.

BarFly plans to lease the location, according to Chris Knape, the company’s spokesperson. Property records show the building as owned by Utica-based JK East Beltline Real Estate LLC.