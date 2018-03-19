Rehmann and Trivalent Group to merge

Accounting and consulting firm Rehmann and Grandville-based I.T. service provider Trivalent Group plan to merge April 1.

Trivalent Group will retain its name and operate under the Troy-based Rehmann as the firms offer expanded capabilities throughout the Midwest. Full integration will occur in 2019. Trivalent CEO Larry Andrus will lead strategic vision and future growth for the practice, and Rehmann CEO Randy Rupp will head both organizations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rehmann, and in doing so, we are maintaining the core values essential to our success – a focus on community and exceptional client service,” Andrus said. “Together, we will bring insightful, complementary ideas to the table, helping clients meet future demands while keeping their greater business mission in mind.”

Trivalent Group provides I.T. services to more than 700 clients and has offices in Grandville, Traverse City, Battle Creek, East Lansing and Midland. The firm specializes in managed cloud, cyber security, managed networks and business continuity, and will expand Rehmann’s cyber security and technology consulting services.

Rehmann has 19 offices in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

“As the world becomes increasingly technology-driven, Rehmann is focused on staying ahead of our clients’ needs and helping them thrive long into the future,” Rupp said. “The addition of Trivalent Group will bring more core business solutions under one roof, allowing us to holistically serve our clients and help them reach their business goals. Combinations like this will ensure we continue to meet our clients growing business needs and anticipate future demands of businesses at any stage in their life cycle.”