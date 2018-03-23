rss icon

Friday, 23 March 2018 12:45

Ridgeview Industries to acquire Shape Corp. stampings facility

Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Ridgeview Industries to acquire Shape Corp. stampings facility Courtesy Photo

GRAND HAVEN — Automotive supplier Shape Corp. is selling its stamping operations facility in Spring Lake, the company announced Thursday.

A Grand Haven-based Tier I manufacturer, Shape Corp. is expected to sell its stampings facility to Ridgeview Industries Inc., a Grand Rapids-based stampings and assembly manufacturer.

The sale is expected to close in early July, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal positions Shape Corp to “further invest in our strategic areas of focus for lightweighting,” said John Keene, marketing manager at Shape Corp.

“These include high-precision roll forming of ultra high-strength steel, 6000- and 7000-series aluminum products and material development, composite product development and exploring products and subsystems for the electric vehicle and autonomous markets,” he told MiBiz.

The Shape Corp. stampings facility at 16933 144th Ave. in Spring Lake Township currently has 99 employees, according to Keene, who added that once the deal closes, Ridgeview will continue to run the facility with its current employee base.

In January, MiBiz  reported Shape Corp.’s plans to acquire Magnode Corp., a Trenton, Ohio-based manufacturer of aluminum extrusion. The deal was finalized March 8.

Read 76 times
Published in In the News
Tagged under
Mitch Galloway

Latest from Mitch Galloway

Related items

More in this category: « Atlanta firm identified as developer of reported Amazon distribution center
back to top
ITC Holdings Corp. March 2018

Breaking News

«
<
March 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
25 26 27 28 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn