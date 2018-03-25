rss icon

Zeeland Farm Services affiliate plans to purchase Iowa soybean facility

Cliff Meeuwsen, president of ZFS Creston. Cliff Meeuwsen, president of ZFS Creston. MiBiz file photo: Jeff Hage, Green Frog Photo

ZEELAND –– An affiliate of Zeeland Farm Services Inc. plans to purchase a soybean facility, soy flour mill, grain elevator and non-GMO soybean inventories in Creston, Iowa.

Executives with ZFS Creston LLC, an affiliate of the Zeeland-based agricultural and transportation company, say the acquisition from farming cooperative CHS Inc. places the company in the “rich and storied” agricultural powerhouse of Iowa, Cliff Meeuwsen, president of ZFS Creston, said in a statement this week.

“We are looking forward to getting to know the Creston community, recovering jobs, increasing the opportunities for soybean growers around Creston and growing the breadth of specialty products for our customers,” Meeuwsen stated.

According to the release, the new facility in Iowa can produce soybean meal, soy white flakes, soy flour and soybean oil.

The company plans to hire new employees for the facility, but didn’t disclose how many jobs would be added or when production will start.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

