Skytron acquires maker of ultrasonic cleaning system for medical devices

CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A West Michigan-based supplier of medical equipment has acquired Clean Start Surgical LLC of Plymouth.

According to a statement, the deal will expand Caledonia Township-based Skytron LLC’s portfolio of infection prevention solutions with the addition of CleanStart’s high-capacity, high-tech cleaners, which it developed three years ago.

The company’s automated product uses ultrasonic technology to clean various reusable medical devices and help cut down on health care-acquired infections.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.