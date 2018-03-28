Aerospace manufacturer to expand in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Aerospace manufacturer JedCo Inc. plans to invest $9 million to expand capacity in West Michigan, the company announced today.

With the investment in new machinery, the company expects to create 39 jobs over the next three year as its sales grow, according to a statement.

JedCo, a fabricator of gas turbine engines and various aerospace components, said the expansion would take place at its 111,000-square-foot facility at 1615 Broadway Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

“We are excited about this new growth chapter in JedCo’s history,” Dan Szymanski, CEO and chairman of the board of JedCo, said in a statement.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC), the City of Grand Rapids, and The Right Place Inc. assisted the company with its expansion plans. The MEDC is awarding JedCo a performance-based $215,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant to support the initiative.

“Michigan has doubled-down on its efforts to support the aerospace and defense industry in the state,” Eric Icard, senior business development manager at The Right Place, said in a statement. “JedCo is a perfect example of how Michigan manufacturers can provide expert supply chain support to these two growing industries.”